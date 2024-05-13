Facts

18:45 13.05.2024

Yermak meets with Alexander Soros

1 min read
Yermak meets with Alexander Soros
Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with American businessman, philanthropist, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations Alexander Soros, the press service of the Office of the President has said on Monday.

"The head of the office of the head of state informed Alexander Soros about active preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. He also spoke about the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which our country seeks to submit for consideration by the leaders of states and international organizations," it said.

Alexander Soros and the International Renaissance Foundation, which is part of the Open Society Foundations, actively support the implementation of the Bring Kids Back UA plan.

"These issues are a priority not only for us, because we are talking about food and nuclear security, the return of citizens and children who will defend democratic values and build the Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine," Yermak said.

Yermak and Soros also discussed Ukraine's priorities in international politics and upholding the principles of democracy.

Tags: #soros #yermak

MORE ABOUT

11:07 13.05.2024
Yermak asks U2 vocalist Bono to involve as many countries as possible in Global Peace Summit

Yermak asks U2 vocalist Bono to involve as many countries as possible in Global Peace Summit

18:44 10.05.2024
Heads of state who really want to stop Russia's war against Ukraine should attend Global Peace Summit – Yermak

Heads of state who really want to stop Russia's war against Ukraine should attend Global Peace Summit – Yermak

11:53 10.05.2024
Yermak tells Sean Penn importance of spreading info about upcoming Peace Summit

Yermak tells Sean Penn importance of spreading info about upcoming Peace Summit

20:24 03.05.2024
Yermak, Szijjártó discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

Yermak, Szijjártó discuss key issues of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations

15:21 01.05.2024
Yermak discusses Ukraine's Peace Formula with Director of National Security Office under President of Korea

Yermak discusses Ukraine's Peace Formula with Director of National Security Office under President of Korea

20:53 24.04.2024
Yermak thanks Sullivan, team of US presidential administration for their efforts to approve assistance to Ukraine

Yermak thanks Sullivan, team of US presidential administration for their efforts to approve assistance to Ukraine

15:24 17.04.2024
Yermak, Syrsky meet with Defense Partners project reps

Yermak, Syrsky meet with Defense Partners project reps

14:36 13.04.2024
Yermak: Worldwide support for Ukrainian Peace Formula can facilitate all-for-all exchange of prisoners

Yermak: Worldwide support for Ukrainian Peace Formula can facilitate all-for-all exchange of prisoners

17:05 16.03.2024
Yermak holds phone conversation with Sullivan

Yermak holds phone conversation with Sullivan

13:00 16.03.2024
Over 170,000 tonnes of grain delivered to countries experiencing most challenging food situations – Yermak

Over 170,000 tonnes of grain delivered to countries experiencing most challenging food situations – Yermak

AD

HOT NEWS

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Fighting continues in Kharkiv region, AFU conducting cleansing on northern outskirts of Vovchansk

Dpty Reconstruction Minister Azarkhina resigns due to dismissal of Dpty PM Kubrakov

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

LATEST

Stefanchuk paying visit to Turkey on May 13-15

Ukrainian soldiers defeat column of equipment, infantry of invaders trying to make breakthrough in Kharkiv region

Terekhov calls on local businesses, deputies of all levels provide region's defenders with financial assistance

Border area in Kharkiv region strengthened

Russian forces shell Kherson center, school damaged

Number of casualties caused by attack on Korotychi farm rises to four people

Serbian Embassy in Ukraine to resume work for first time since March 2022, Ukrainian-Serbian business forum will take place soon after talks with Vucic – Kuleba

About 200 more civilians remain in Vovchansk

In Kyiv, Umerov and Syrsky discuss situation on battlefield, AFU needs with Senior Director for Europe at US National Security Council

Russian snipers shoot Ukrainian police vehicle during evacuation of civilians from Vovchansk

AD
AD
AD
AD