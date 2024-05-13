Yermak meets with Alexander Soros

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with American businessman, philanthropist, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations Alexander Soros, the press service of the Office of the President has said on Monday.

"The head of the office of the head of state informed Alexander Soros about active preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. He also spoke about the Ukrainian Peace Formula, which our country seeks to submit for consideration by the leaders of states and international organizations," it said.

Alexander Soros and the International Renaissance Foundation, which is part of the Open Society Foundations, actively support the implementation of the Bring Kids Back UA plan.

"These issues are a priority not only for us, because we are talking about food and nuclear security, the return of citizens and children who will defend democratic values and build the Euro-Atlantic future of Ukraine," Yermak said.

Yermak and Soros also discussed Ukraine's priorities in international politics and upholding the principles of democracy.