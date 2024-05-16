Economy Minister cancels order to book Glovo, Visa, Favbet Tech

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, after publication in the media, cancelled the order on the reservation of military personnel for GlovoApp Ukraine LLC (Glovo), Favbet Tech LLC, DP SSM, Visa LLC Ukraine (Visa), Agri Chain LLC and Court LLC.

"Given the public outcry, I am cancelling the booking order and we will look into the situation and analyze the decision for each company separately," Svyrydenko said, who is currently on a visit to Chile, wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

According to her, this situation has become an additional argument to speed up work on updating Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 76 of 2023, "so that it meets the requirements of the time and the needs of business."

Svyrydenko said these companies applied to the relevant Ministry of Digital Transformation, which recognized them as critical based on three out of seven criteria: absence of debt under the unified social tax, salary level and the fact that they are residents of Diia.City, after which they sent lists of those liable for military service to the General Staff for verification, and the Ministry of Economy has already issued an order based on the decision of the General Staff.

"We understand that booking specialists is a legal business right and an opportunity for the country to support our economy with taxes and fees in such difficult times. But this issue also should not split society, especially in such difficult times. We will update the resolution to find the optimal solution, which will meet the request of the military, but at the same time will enable the economy to work," Svyrydenko said.

In turn, the Favbet group said its Ukrainian IT company Favbet Tech took advantage of the legal right of a business to book employees critical to its work.

"These are 15 men, without whom the company's activities are practically impossible. All of them were booked according to the general procedure in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation of Ukraine," according to its statement.

According to it, since 2024, the company has been a partner in an engineering school that trains military personnel in assembling, programming and maintaining FPV drones to perform combat missions.

"Favbet Tech has been part of the Ukrainian cyber army since the first days of the full-scale invasion, and the most qualified employees of the company are today involved in the development of technologies to increase the defense capability of our country," the group said.

It is noted Favbet Tech is the only company of the Favbet group whose employees received a reservation. In view of this, the group called for avoiding general statements and not publishing unverified information.