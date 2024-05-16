Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting in Kharkiv, announces generally controlled situation in region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday held a visiting meeting of the Headquarters in Kharkiv, where, based on the results of the reports of the military leadership, he announced a generally controlled situation in the region.

"Headquarters. Today - in Kharkiv. Heard a detailed report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, commanders of the Khortytsia Task Force Yuriy Sodol and the Kharkiv Task Force Mykhailo Drapaty. Operational situation, tasks and needs of each brigade involved, each unit, in particular in Kharkiv region, in the areas of Vovchansk and Lyptsi," the president said on Telegram.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, during the meeting the prospects for the combat situation, threats in the coming days and weeks and the ability of the Defense Forces involved in the region to counter Russian offensive plans were analyzed in detail.

As the head of state noted, "today the situation in Kharkiv region is generally under control, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. But the direction remains extremely difficult - we are strengthening our units."

In addition, the heads of the Main Intelligence Agency and the Foreign Intelligence Service reported to the President about the occupier's intentions, as well as the head of the SBU about counter-sabotage measures.

According to Zelenskyy, a plan for further action has been determined - both for the regional authorities of Kharkiv region and for all structures responsible for security in the region.

The head of state also heard reports from regional authorities from other border and front-line regions: the current situation, main risks, and key needs. The President gave relevant instructions.