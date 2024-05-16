Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on the right of an employer to dismiss his employee for not informing about relations with individuals who are staying in the Russian Federation and placed under occupation.

Zelenskyy suggests the Rada excluding the rule on the right to dismiss employees who have not been informed about contacts with persons located on the territory of the aggressor country or in occupation.

As reported, on April 25, the Verkhovna Rada established additional grounds for termination of the employment contract at the initiative of the employer.