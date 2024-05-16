Facts

19:08 16.05.2024

Cases against 23 collaborationist officials from Crimea sent to court

2 min read
Cases against 23 collaborationist officials from Crimea sent to court

Kyiv based Prosecutor's Office for the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol has sent 23 indictments to the court against citizens of Ukraine who, after the occupation of the peninsula, voluntarily took up positions in the occupation authorities of the aggressor state.

"In 2022-2023, the accused voluntarily took up occupation positions in the ‘government of the Republic of Crimea,’ ’local governments’ and ‘institutions of higher education," the press service of the prosecutor's office reported on Thursday.

They are charged with collaboration (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years in prison.

One of the accused is the chairman of the State Committee for Youth Policy of the Republic of Crimea since 2020 and is the head of the Crimean organization Young Guard of United Russia, included in the list of Canadian sanctions against organizations involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation, as well as for the creation and dissemination of propaganda and disinformation.

"In their positions, the defendants contribute to the implementation of the policy of the occupation authorities of the Russian Federation and ensure its activities in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea," the prosecutor's office said.

Tags: #court #collaborators

MORE ABOUT

19:11 09.05.2024
Court chooses preventive measure for Kolomoisky in case of organizing contract killing – stay in custody until July 7

Court chooses preventive measure for Kolomoisky in case of organizing contract killing – stay in custody until July 7

18:50 09.05.2024
Court rules to detain Kolomoisky until July 7 on suspicion of orchestrating contract killing

Court rules to detain Kolomoisky until July 7 on suspicion of orchestrating contract killing

17:43 24.04.2024
Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

Court rules to seize all property of Supreme Court ex-head Kniazev – Justice Ministry

10:04 23.04.2024
Court overturns arrest of 100% of Ukrtower owned by Turkcell - Datagroup-Volia

Court overturns arrest of 100% of Ukrtower owned by Turkcell - Datagroup-Volia

18:34 16.04.2024
KYIV COURT OF APPEALS GRANTS LIFECELL'S CLAIM, LIFTING SEIZURE OF 19.8% OF COMPANY'S CORPORATE RIGHTS

KYIV COURT OF APPEALS GRANTS LIFECELL'S CLAIM, LIFTING SEIZURE OF 19.8% OF COMPANY'S CORPORATE RIGHTS

20:59 15.04.2024
SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

19:28 09.04.2024
Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

Court to hear dispute between Paseniuk and NBU regarding Avangard bank in closed-door session

20:58 03.04.2024
Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

Results of forensic examination confirm unfoundedness of charges in Riviera Village case – co-founder

13:52 03.04.2024
Ukrainian courts' verdicts on compensation for damage caused by Russia can be filed with Register of Damage as evidence – deputy head of President's Office

Ukrainian courts' verdicts on compensation for damage caused by Russia can be filed with Register of Damage as evidence – deputy head of President's Office

11:06 01.04.2024
Poll: Over 63% of respondents believe everyone who taints themselves by collaborating with enemy in temporarily occupied territories should be imprisoned

Poll: Over 63% of respondents believe everyone who taints themselves by collaborating with enemy in temporarily occupied territories should be imprisoned

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Intensive hostilities continue at front line, occupiers especially active in Kramatorsk, Pokrovske axes – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting in Kharkiv, announces generally controlled situation in region

Defense forces thwart enemy attempts to penetrate deep into Vovchansk – General Staff

Over past 24 hours in Kharkiv region, one dead, 13 injured as result of Russian armed aggression

LATEST

Number of victims in Kherson from airstrike increased to 21 – Mrochko

In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

Kyiv, Warsaw must work together to find way to counter Russia's attacks on gas infrastructure in western Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy vetoes law on dismissal for not informing about relatives staying in Russia, in occupation

Presence of military registration document for men 18-60 years old at checkpoints to be checked from May 18

Danish MFA announces new package of military assistance for Ukraine worth EUR 750 mln

Another person injured as result of enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district – regional administration

Razumkov: To avoid discrepancies about president's legitimacy, it was necessary to obtain clarification from Constitutional Court long ago

Economy Minister cancels order to book Glovo, Visa, Favbet Tech

Invaders fire at Vovchansk hromada with cluster munitions, five people injured, incl head of town administration – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
AD