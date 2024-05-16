Another person injured as result of enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district – regional administration

A 52-year-old man wounded as a result of an enemy attack on Kherson's Korabelny district was hospitalized, Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"Another Kherson resident was injured as a result of Russia's strike against the Korabelny district of Kherson. The man, 52, was taken to hospital with a blast trauma. The doctors are examining and providing him with aid," it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

As reported, the Russian occupation forces shelled Kherson's Korabelny district. A woman, 54, was wounded as a result of the attack. She received medical aid on the spot.