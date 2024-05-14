Facts

18:46 14.05.2024

Yermak informs members of British Parliament from opposition Labour Party about front situation

2 min read
Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met with members of the UK Parliament from the opposition Labour Party: Shadow Secretary of State for Defence John Healey and Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy.

Yermak informed them of the situation on the frontline and, in particular, in Kharkiv region. He emphasised Ukraine's critical need for F-16 fighter jets, long-range artillery and air defence systems to stabilise the situation, the press service of the President’s Office said.

"We are grateful to the UK for its unprecedented assistance. You are not just partners, but truly close friends. Ukraine greatly appreciates that the UK was the first country to sign a bilateral security agreement. Our victory is possible if we succeed on the battlefield and in diplomacy. And now is the time for strong decisions," the press service quoted Yermak as saying.

The Head of the President's Office spoke about the preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on 15-16 June and stressed the need for the widest possible involvement of states in it.

In their turn, the UK shadow secretaries of state noted that they were on a visit to demonstrate the Labour Party's support for Ukraine.

"The Labour Party's support for Ukraine is unwavering. There may be changes in the UK government this year, but the UK's determination to support Ukraine will not change. The Labour Party fully supports increased UK assistance to Ukraine this year and in the years to come," said Lammy and Healey.

