Facts

17:04 17.11.2022

Finland to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 55 mln

1 min read
Finland to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 55 mln

Finland will provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance, which will be a record volume for the Finnish side after the start of the Russian invasion.

“The President of the Republic decided on the matter on 17 November 2022 on the proposal of the Government,” the country’s defense ministry reported.

This will be the tenth package of defence materiel to be delivered to Ukraine, with the value of EUR 55.6 million, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said.

According to him, additional assistance takes into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Finnish Defense Forces.

The Ministry of Defense added that for operational reasons and to ensure that the delivery reaches its destination, more detailed information on the content of the assistance, manner of delivery or schedule will not be provided.

Tags: #finland #military_assistance

MORE ABOUT

15:43 09.11.2022
Finland to help transport Ukrainian grain to Africa, allocate EUR 7 mln – media

Finland to help transport Ukrainian grain to Africa, allocate EUR 7 mln – media

11:22 15.10.2022
Biden instructs State Department to direct up to $725 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

Biden instructs State Department to direct up to $725 mln for military assistance to Ukraine

18:56 06.10.2022
Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

14:27 29.09.2022
Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

09:28 23.09.2022
Extension, strengthening of US military assistance to Ukraine increases amid Putin's mobilization decree – Yermak

Extension, strengthening of US military assistance to Ukraine increases amid Putin's mobilization decree – Yermak

14:38 22.09.2022
UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

17:16 08.09.2022
Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

15:30 08.09.2022
U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

14:14 08.09.2022
New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

18:50 01.09.2022
Finland to provide additional military aid to Ukraine

Finland to provide additional military aid to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Court in Netherlands finds Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko guilty of crash of flight MH17, death of 298 people, Pulatov found not guilty

Zelensky: Ukraine may agree to transit of Russian ammonia only after exchange of prisoners according to 'all for all' formula

As result of missile attack in suburbs of Zaporizhia, at least four killed, people remain under rubble

Zelensky: Ukrainian experts to participate in investigation of fall of missiles in Poland

Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

LATEST

Court in Netherlands finds Girkin, Dubinsky and Kharchenko guilty of crash of flight MH17, death of 298 people, Pulatov found not guilty

Number of victims due to strike on Dnipro increases to 23 people – region’s head

Traffic of mobile operators grows by 50% during shelling of Ukraine's territory – Vodafone Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine may agree to transit of Russian ammonia only after exchange of prisoners according to 'all for all' formula

As result of missile attack in suburbs of Zaporizhia, at least four killed, people remain under rubble

US General Milley says Russia lost war in Ukraine strategically, operationally, tactically

Zelensky: Ukrainian experts to participate in investigation of fall of missiles in Poland

After war Ukraine to be member of EU, NATO, in equal competitive conditions – Ukrainian PM

Number of victims of strike on Dnipro increases to eight – mayor

All sides agree to extend Black Sea Grain Initiative – UN secretary-general

AD
AD
AD
AD