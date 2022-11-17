Finland to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 55 mln

Finland will provide Ukraine with another package of military assistance, which will be a record volume for the Finnish side after the start of the Russian invasion.

“The President of the Republic decided on the matter on 17 November 2022 on the proposal of the Government,” the country’s defense ministry reported.

This will be the tenth package of defence materiel to be delivered to Ukraine, with the value of EUR 55.6 million, Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen said.

According to him, additional assistance takes into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Finnish Defense Forces.

The Ministry of Defense added that for operational reasons and to ensure that the delivery reaches its destination, more detailed information on the content of the assistance, manner of delivery or schedule will not be provided.