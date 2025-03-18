Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Finland on Tuesday.

"Honoured to welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska to Finland," President of Finland Alexander Stubb said on the X social network.

According to the President;s Office of the Republic of Finland, President of Ukraine Zelenskyy and the First Lady will pay an official visit to Finland on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The visit will be received by President of the Republic of Finland Stubb and his wife Susanne Innes-Stubb.

The official talks will focus on Finland's support for Ukraine and steps to stop Russian aggression. In addition to the presidents, the discussions will include, among others, Finance Minister Riikka Purra, Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen and Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen.

After the round of talks, the presidents will hold a joint press conference, after which representatives of defense industry companies will reportedly join the talks.

President Zelenskyy's program will also include meetings with Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.

In the afternoon, Presidents Stubb and Zelenskyy and their spouses will meet with students at the University of Helsinki, after which the presidents will participate in a discussion session.

According to the host party, during the visit, Mrs. Innes-Stubb and Mrs. Zelenska will have a separate program in addition to the joint program. They will visit a primary school accompanied by Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz. The program also includes a meeting with the Rector of the University of Helsinki, the President of Tamper University and professors from both universities.

As reported, President Stubb and President Zelenskyy last met in London on March 2.