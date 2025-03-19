President of Finland: Only Ukraine determines its ‘red lines,’ our main position is that Ukrainians should have right to choose their own future

Finnish President Alexander Stubb stressed that only Ukraine determines its "red lines and its negotiating position," stressing that Ukrainians "must have the right to choose their own future," including whether they want to join the EU and NATO.

"Obviously, only Ukraine determines its red lines and its negotiating position. And our position is to try to facilitate and help Ukraine achieve these goals. Our main position is that Ukraine should have the right to choose. The right to choose its own future. The right to choose its own destiny. The right to choose the international organizations it wants to participate in," he said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

According to Stubb, the two key ones are the European Union and NATO. The Finnish leader said that "there is no red line other than that Ukraine is and will be European now and in the future."

Stubb said US President Donald Trump is a "seasoned negotiator" and is now "moving this process forward."

"He is trying to stop the killing, to stop the fire - that is the first step. And after that we all need to work together to achieve a just and lasting peace. Because I think the key to all this is that Russia should not be able to do this again. And that is the red line of European security," he said.