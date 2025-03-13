Interfax-Ukraine

15:54 13.03.2025

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has held a meeting with representatives of leading Finnish defense and technology companies, the Defense Ministry's press service reported on its Telegram channel.

"The focus is on the production of ammunition, the development of satellite communication systems, telecommunications, armored vehicles and strengthening maritime security," Umerov said, commenting on the negotiations.

He noted that Finland has valuable experience in creating effective defense solutions and is a leader in technological innovation.

"Our partnership opens up new opportunities for strengthening the Ukrainian army with modern weapons and equipment," the minister emphasized.

He thanked Finnish companies for their openness to cooperation and invited them to Ukraine, emphasizing that the government is ready to invest in expanding production capacity to provide the army with the necessary equipment.

Tags: #defense #finland

