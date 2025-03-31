Only Trump can be mediator between Ukraine and Russia - Finnish President

Only US President Donald Trump can be a mediator between Ukraine and Russia, believes Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

"The discussion with President Trump in Florida had two very clear messages. First: he is probably the only person in the world who can mediate peace between Ukraine and Russia. Why? Because Putin respects and in many ways fears Donald Trump," he said in an interview with Foxbusiness.

Secondly, according to Stubb, if Putin is the only one who does not support a ceasefire, "and that day has to be April 20, because the Americans wanted it, the Europeans wanted it, the Ukrainians wanted it, then we have to go along with a colossal amount of sanctions from the USA and Europe."

Stubb reportedly visited the United States, where he met with US President Donald Trump over a game of golf. Stubb wrote about this on the social network X on March 29.

The Finnish President's Office also provided information about Stubb's meeting with Trump. The release said the visit was "informal in nature, with the presidents meeting for breakfast, playing golf and having lunch together." It also mentioned the partnership and foreign policy issues Stubb had mentioned.