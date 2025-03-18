Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

18:33 18.03.2025

Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production – Zelenskyy on talks in Finland

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/13559

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with the first lady, arrived on an official visit to Finland on Tuesday, March 18, Zelenskyy said about this in his Telegram channel.

"There will be meetings with President Alexander Stubb and First Lady Suzanne Innes-Stubb, Speaker Jussi Halla-aho and members of parliament, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, government officials and representatives of defense companies," according to the statement.

The president said the main subject of the talks will be assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

"Defense support, investments in Ukrainian weapons production, European integration of Ukraine. Finnish experience in creating a civil defense system and building shelters. Strengthening sanctions against Russia and coordinating efforts for a dignified end to the war. Europe should be at the negotiating table, and everything that concerns the security of Europe should be decided together with Europe," he said.

In addition, First Lady Zelenska will hold a number of meetings dedicated to expanding educational cooperation. Her program includes expanding the Coalition of Ukrainian Studies and the security of the educational space, arranging school shelters, exchanging experience on the school nutrition system, as well as meeting with business leaders, patrons and representatives of the cultural community.

