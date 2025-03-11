Facts

17:51 11.03.2025

Finnish Defense Minister visits Kyiv region – regional authorities

1 min read
Finnish Defense Minister visits Kyiv region – regional authorities
Photo: https://t.me/kyivoda/26092

A delegation from Finland headed by Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen visited Kyiv region, Kyiv Regional State Administration reported.

"Together with the head of the international cooperation department of Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykyta Heraschenko, the delegation visited Irpin, Bucha and Moschun. In 2022, these settlements became outposts that helped the Ukrainian military prevent Russian invaders from entering Kyiv," the Administration said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is noted that Häkkänen visited the territory of the Church of The Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called in Bucha, where there is a wall of memory with the names of those killed and deceased Bucha residents during the occupation, and the Alley of Heroes. In Moschun, the Finnish Minister of Defense visited the Angels of Victory memorial, and in Irpin - a cemetery of cars that were burned to the ground, torn apart by bullets and debris as a result of Russian shelling.

Tags: #häkkänen #kyiv_region #finland

MORE ABOUT

19:10 10.03.2025
Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

19:18 04.03.2025
Ukrainian, Finnish Presidents discuss outcomes of summit in London

Ukrainian, Finnish Presidents discuss outcomes of summit in London

16:35 04.03.2025
Finish FM on peace in Ukraine: Europe has unique opportunity to chart own future

Finish FM on peace in Ukraine: Europe has unique opportunity to chart own future

17:43 03.03.2025
Finland involved in developing peace plan for Ukraine – President

Finland involved in developing peace plan for Ukraine – President

17:49 27.02.2025
In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

In Kyiv region, 59 villages provided with access to drinking water thanks to Ukrainian Red Cross

12:47 24.02.2025
Finland to provide EUR 4.5 mln in aid to Ukraine

Finland to provide EUR 4.5 mln in aid to Ukraine

11:47 22.02.2025
Ukrainian Railways worker killed in enemy drone attack at railway crossing in Boryspil district

Ukrainian Railways worker killed in enemy drone attack at railway crossing in Boryspil district

15:17 20.02.2025
Epicenter to open second phase of shopping mall in Ukrainian city of Chabany this spring

Epicenter to open second phase of shopping mall in Ukrainian city of Chabany this spring

15:20 01.02.2025
Finland to build large factory for production of explosives to help Ukraine with ammunition

Finland to build large factory for production of explosives to help Ukraine with ammunition

14:54 31.01.2025
Finland announces transfer of almost EUR200 mln military aid package to Ukraine

Finland announces transfer of almost EUR200 mln military aid package to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: US accepts Ukraine's proposals, thanks Trump for constructive talk between teams

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

Ukraine ready to accept US proposal for immediate 30-day ceasefire on conditions of simultaneous implementation by Russia – joint statement

LATEST

Zelenskyy: US accepts Ukraine's proposals, thanks Trump for constructive talk between teams

Rubio says Ukraine takes positive step, hopes that russians will take reciprocal step

Zelenskyy, Trump agree to sign mineral deal as soon as possible – delegations’ joint statement

Ukrainian and US delegations agree to immediately start talks to achieve lasting peace

USA immediately cancels pause in intelligence sharing, restores security assistance to Ukraine – delegations’ joint statement

Ukraine ready to accept US proposal for immediate 30-day ceasefire on conditions of simultaneous implementation by Russia – joint statement

Two explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk kill one person, another three wounded

France hosting chiefs of General Staffs from 34 countries

US State Dept Spokeswoman on Jeddah meeting: We’re very optimistic

Supplies of Russian oil via Druzhba to Hungary resumed – Szijjarto

AD