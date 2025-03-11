Finnish Defense Minister visits Kyiv region – regional authorities

Photo: https://t.me/kyivoda/26092

A delegation from Finland headed by Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen visited Kyiv region, Kyiv Regional State Administration reported.

"Together with the head of the international cooperation department of Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykyta Heraschenko, the delegation visited Irpin, Bucha and Moschun. In 2022, these settlements became outposts that helped the Ukrainian military prevent Russian invaders from entering Kyiv," the Administration said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

It is noted that Häkkänen visited the territory of the Church of The Holy Apostle Andrew the First-Called in Bucha, where there is a wall of memory with the names of those killed and deceased Bucha residents during the occupation, and the Alley of Heroes. In Moschun, the Finnish Minister of Defense visited the Angels of Victory memorial, and in Irpin - a cemetery of cars that were burned to the ground, torn apart by bullets and debris as a result of Russian shelling.