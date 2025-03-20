Finland to actively participate in development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system

Finland will actively participate in the development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system, said Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

"Finland, together with other partner countries, will actively participate in the development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system. This is a joint project on which both countries are working together," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the minister, the purpose of the project is to support Ukraine in reforming the shelter system and develop coordination of international support in this direction.

Smetanin noted that he and Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Finland Marie Rantanen signed a Joint Letter of Intent in the presence of Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finland Alexander Stubb.