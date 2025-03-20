Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:52 20.03.2025

Finland to actively participate in development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system

1 min read
Finland to actively participate in development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system

Finland will actively participate in the development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system, said Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin.

"Finland, together with other partner countries, will actively participate in the development of Ukraine's civil protection shelter system. This is a joint project on which both countries are working together," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the minister, the purpose of the project is to support Ukraine in reforming the shelter system and develop coordination of international support in this direction.

Smetanin noted that he and Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Finland Marie Rantanen signed a Joint Letter of Intent in the presence of Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Finland Alexander Stubb.

Tags: #shelters #finland

MORE ABOUT

14:30 19.03.2025
President of Finland: Only Ukraine determines its ‘red lines,’ our main position is that Ukrainians should have right to choose their own future

President of Finland: Only Ukraine determines its ‘red lines,’ our main position is that Ukrainians should have right to choose their own future

18:33 18.03.2025
Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production – Zelenskyy on talks in Finland

Defense support, investments in Ukrainian arms production – Zelenskyy on talks in Finland

18:15 18.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Finland

15:54 13.03.2025
Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

17:51 11.03.2025
Finnish Defense Minister visits Kyiv region – regional authorities

Finnish Defense Minister visits Kyiv region – regional authorities

19:10 10.03.2025
Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Finland announces EUR 16 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

19:18 04.03.2025
Ukrainian, Finnish Presidents discuss outcomes of summit in London

Ukrainian, Finnish Presidents discuss outcomes of summit in London

16:35 04.03.2025
Finish FM on peace in Ukraine: Europe has unique opportunity to chart own future

Finish FM on peace in Ukraine: Europe has unique opportunity to chart own future

17:43 03.03.2025
Finland involved in developing peace plan for Ukraine – President

Finland involved in developing peace plan for Ukraine – President

12:47 24.02.2025
Finland to provide EUR 4.5 mln in aid to Ukraine

Finland to provide EUR 4.5 mln in aid to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

Ukraine ready to open negotiation clusters on accession to EU both sequentially or all at the same time – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Norway fully support Ukraine's efforts to achieve ceasefire, PM says

Zelenskyy announces meeting of technical teams of Ukraine, USA in Saudi Arabia on March 24

Zelenskyy denies discussing issue of ownership of Ukrainian NPPs

Zelenskyy says he didn’t discuss Crimea jurisdiction with Trump

Norwegian-Finnish NAMMO to take part in building ammunition plant in Ukraine

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

Zelenskyy discusses investments, air defense reinforcement, aircraft and weapons supplies with Norwegian PM

Kharkiv printing house Factor-Druk, damaged by shelling in 2024, restored

Strike on Engels airfield carried out by drones of SBU, SOF – source

Poland to spend over $20 mln on Starlink for Ukraine in 2025

AD