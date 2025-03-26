Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:33 26.03.2025

Finland does not intend to send troops to Ukraine at initial stage of ceasefire, maybe later – Stubb

1 min read
Finland does not intend to send troops to Ukraine at the initial stage of the ceasefire, but as part of the further peace process it is possible, said President Alexander Stubb.

"I do not see any point in Finland sending troops to Ukraine to monitor the initial ceasefire regime," Stubb said on Wednesday at a meeting with the public of the city of Rauma, the Helsingin Sanomat newspaper reports.

At the same time, according to him, "the door should be left open for sending troops later as part of the peace process and an operation with an international mandate."

Tags: #ukraine #troops #finland

MORE ABOUT

HOT NEWS

LATEST

