Verkhovna Rada ratifies cooperation memo with NATO under PfP program

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has ratified a memorandum of cooperation with NATO under the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program.

Respective bill No. 0173 was backed by 304 members of parliament at the plenary session on Wednesday, member of the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on the Telegram channel.

The memorandum provides for cooperation on the issues of consultations, management, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.

As follows from the accompanying documents to the bill, the government of Ukraine and the NATO Communications and Information Agency signed the memorandum on January 17, 2022 in Brussels.

The term of the memorandum is ten years, unless either party notifies of its intention to shorten the term of the document.

The memorandum previously signed by the parties on July 27, 2015 expired on July 27, 2020.