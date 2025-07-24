Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 24.07.2025

Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

1 min read
Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the presidential bill to strengthen the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) at the next plenary session, said parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

“In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the President of Ukraine received the bill № 13533 ”On amendments to the Criminal procedural code of Ukraine and some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding strengthening the powers of the National anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized anti-corruption Prosecutor's office". The document will be considered by parliament at the next plenary session," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #rada

MORE ABOUT

20:21 24.07.2025
Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

20:15 24.07.2025
Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

20:13 24.07.2025
NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

20:06 24.07.2025
Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO powers appeared on Rada's website

Presidential bill on NABU, SAPO powers appeared on Rada's website

19:28 23.07.2025
Prosecutor General: NABU, SAPO situation not to affect Ukraine's relations with intl partners

Prosecutor General: NABU, SAPO situation not to affect Ukraine's relations with intl partners

18:55 23.07.2025
Arakhamia rejects claims of attack on anti-corruption infrastructure, declares Rada's readiness to support resolution of contentious issues

Arakhamia rejects claims of attack on anti-corruption infrastructure, declares Rada's readiness to support resolution of contentious issues

18:38 23.07.2025
Finnish MFA: Law restricting independence of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine raises concern

Finnish MFA: Law restricting independence of anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine raises concern

18:28 23.07.2025
Poroshenko believes purpose of adopting law on NABU, SAPO is to destroy Ukraine's movement towards EU

Poroshenko believes purpose of adopting law on NABU, SAPO is to destroy Ukraine's movement towards EU

17:11 23.07.2025
NABU completes investigation into ex-owner of PrivatBank

NABU completes investigation into ex-owner of PrivatBank

14:53 23.07.2025
Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

HOT NEWS

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

Presidential bill on powers of NABU/SAPO appears on Rada website

NABU, SAPO state bill introduced by Zelenskyy restores all their powers and guarantees of independence

Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

LATEST

Macron and Merz want to discuss fight against corruption with Zelenskyy

Zhovkva, adviser to President of Egypt discuss creation of Ukrainian agrohub in this country

Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

Kyiv residents pay UAH 29 mln in H1 2025 to restore electricity supply after disconnection for debts – YASNO

Cabinet appoints Sobolev as head of Interdepartmental Working Group on Sanctions Policy

President's Office dpty head, EU Military Committee head discuss technology exchange, defense industry development

Zelenskyy invites Germany to join examination of bill on independence of anti-corruption bodies

China welcomes latest round of Ukraine-Russia talks and POW swap

Forced evacuation of families with children announced from Dobropillia, nine villages of two communities - Donetsk regional administration

Kyivteploenergo tests over 80% of heating networks in preparation for winter

AD
AD