Rada to consider bill on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO at next meeting – Stefanchuk

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the presidential bill to strengthen the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) at the next plenary session, said parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

“In the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the President of Ukraine received the bill № 13533 ”On amendments to the Criminal procedural code of Ukraine and some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding strengthening the powers of the National anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized anti-corruption Prosecutor's office". The document will be considered by parliament at the next plenary session," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Thursday.