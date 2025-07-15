Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/07/15

During his speech from the podium of the Verkhovna Rada, Petro Poroshenko emphasised that the best arguments for Putin are to supply the Ukrainian army with Western weapons and to direct all internal resources towards strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He thanked the United States of America and the Trump administration for their decision to provide Ukraine with new arms packages.

"This is not just the transfer of Patriot systems to us, which will cover the sky over key facilities. It is also the possibility of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to us, the very ones that were used to strike Iran's nuclear programme, as well as other long-range weapons and air-based weapons. And this is evidence of the breakthrough we have been talking about for six months," Poroshenko recalled.

"Set a deadline for Putin, if not – hellish sanctions, 100%, 500%, secondary sanctions. And weapons, weapons, weapons. Because the best arguments and the best diplomat are the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he emphasised once again.

"American assistance is a necessary but certainly insufficient condition. Last week, our team made its 141st visit to the front line in the Sumy region. Not only is there a shortage of high-tech equipment and fortifications there, but there is also a shortage of armoured ambulances, which we will now supply to save the lives of our soldiers," Poroshenko said.

‘Changes to the budget are currently being prepared, as are changes to the government. Shmygal, who is 100% loyal to the Office of the President, will be replaced by Sviridenko, who is 1000% loyal to the Office of the President. We need to create a government of national salvation – the salvation of Ukraine, not Yermak,’ Petro Poroshenko concluded.