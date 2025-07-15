Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
13:14 15.07.2025

The best arguments for Putin are weapons, weapons, weapons - Poroshenko in the Rada

2 min read
The best arguments for Putin are weapons, weapons, weapons - Poroshenko in the Rada
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/07/15

During his speech from the podium of the Verkhovna Rada, Petro Poroshenko emphasised that the best arguments for Putin are to supply the Ukrainian army with Western weapons and to direct all internal resources towards strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He thanked the United States of America and the Trump administration for their decision to provide Ukraine with new arms packages.

"This is not just the transfer of Patriot systems to us, which will cover the sky over key facilities. It is also the possibility of transferring Tomahawk cruise missiles to us, the very ones that were used to strike Iran's nuclear programme, as well as other long-range weapons and air-based weapons. And this is evidence of the breakthrough we have been talking about for six months," Poroshenko recalled.

"Set a deadline for Putin, if not – hellish sanctions, 100%, 500%, secondary sanctions. And weapons, weapons, weapons. Because the best arguments and the best diplomat are the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he emphasised once again.

"American assistance is a necessary but certainly insufficient condition. Last week, our team made its 141st visit to the front line in the Sumy region. Not only is there a shortage of high-tech equipment and fortifications there, but there is also a shortage of armoured ambulances, which we will now supply to save the lives of our soldiers," Poroshenko said.

‘Changes to the budget are currently being prepared, as are changes to the government. Shmygal, who is 100% loyal to the Office of the President, will be replaced by Sviridenko, who is 1000% loyal to the Office of the President. We need to create a government of national salvation – the salvation of Ukraine, not Yermak,’ Petro Poroshenko concluded.

 

Tags: #rada #poroshenko #european_solidarity_party

MORE ABOUT

12:59 15.07.2025
Rada ratifies Ukraine-Council of Europe agreement establishing Special Tribunal for aggression crimes

Rada ratifies Ukraine-Council of Europe agreement establishing Special Tribunal for aggression crimes

12:20 12.07.2025
Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

12:17 12.07.2025
Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

14:09 10.07.2025
Poroshenko delivered another batch of drones to the front line after heavy shelling of the capital

Poroshenko delivered another batch of drones to the front line after heavy shelling of the capital

19:44 09.07.2025
Poroshenko: Ukraine deserves government that works to preserve state

Poroshenko: Ukraine deserves government that works to preserve state

18:34 07.07.2025
Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

Poroshenko's lawyers file criminal complaint for not allowing politician to attend Recovery Conference in Rome

12:21 05.07.2025
Poroshenko not allowed to go abroad to congress of Spanish People's Party, conference in Rome – European Solidarity

Poroshenko not allowed to go abroad to congress of Spanish People's Party, conference in Rome – European Solidarity

15:59 02.07.2025
National Securities Commission refuses to extend term of Poroshenko's investment fund for 20 years

National Securities Commission refuses to extend term of Poroshenko's investment fund for 20 years

17:39 30.06.2025
Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

Appellate court confirms illegality of border ban on Poroshenko – attorney-at-law

11:31 30.06.2025
Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

Poroshenko announces start of cooperation with Ukraine’s Ground Forces command on supply of Ai-Petri complexes

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

UNHCR has repaired over 40,000 war-damaged homes in Ukraine, helping families return and rebuild their lives

Schneider Electric named Most Sustainable Corporation in Europe by Corporate Knights

Schneider Electric launches new solutions for data centers

Poroshenko urges formation of national salvation government and transition to war economy

Forum “Bread Industry - 2025” in Uman: the main market event that shapes the vector of changes

Presentation of the new ForUA information portal

AmCham Ukraine Calls on Government and Members of Parliament to Prevent Reintroduction of Export Duties on Oilseeds

Ukrainian Helicopters complain about information attack

In 2024, umgi portfolio companies increased their gross revenue

Schneider Electric and Start Campus Establish Scalable, Sustainable Foundation for AI and Cloud Infrastructure in Portugal

AD
AD