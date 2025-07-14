NATO Secretary General on US deal: Ukraine to receive massive number of military equipment

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has revealed the details of the U.S. arms deal for NATO, which will be transferred, including to Ukraine.

"You called me on Thursday and said that you had made a decision. And this decision is that you want Ukraine to have everything it needs to be able to defend itself against Russia, but you want the Europeans to pay for it, which is totally logical," Rutte said at a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

According to him, "the Europeans are stepping up," and the Secretary General has already contacted "many countries."

"At the moment I can tell you Germany, and Finland and Denmark and Sweden, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands, Canada. They all want to be part of this. And this is only the first wave. There will be more. So we will work through NATO systems to make sure that we know what the Ukrainians need. So that we can put together the packages," Rutte said.

As the NATO Secretary General stressed, the agreement "will mean that Ukraine will be able to get a really massive number of military equipment, both for air defense and also missiles, ammunition etc."

In addition, the Secretary General said he discussed this morning with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon the possibility of providing assistance to Ukraine from the U.S. stocks.