Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:59 15.07.2025

Rada ratifies Ukraine-Council of Europe agreement establishing Special Tribunal for aggression crimes

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified the Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos faction) reported on Telegram.

According to him, 323 MPs voted for the relevant draft law (No. 0328) as a basis and in total at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset signed an agreement on a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine on June 25.

