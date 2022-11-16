Facts

14:34 16.11.2022

Stoltenberg: Investigation is ongoing, we wait for results; preliminarily, it is Ukrainian air defense missile fired at Russian one

1 min read
Stoltenberg: Investigation is ongoing, we wait for results; preliminarily, it is Ukrainian air defense missile fired at Russian one

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the investigation into the explosions in Poland continues and we need to wait for its results. Preliminary analysis shows it was a Ukrainian air defense missile fired at a Russian ballistic missile.

"Let me be clear, this is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," he said on Wednesday at NATO headquarters after an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of ambassadors - permanent representatives of the alliance member countries, convened due to the explosion of a missile on the territory of a NATO member, Poland, resulting in the death of two people.

Tags: #poland #stoltenberg #missile

MORE ABOUT

09:51 16.11.2022
Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

09:24 16.11.2022
Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

17:59 14.11.2022
Stoltenberg: It's for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms acceptable for them

Stoltenberg: It's for Ukraine to decide what kind of terms acceptable for them

12:30 11.11.2022
Zelensky's statement to Polish people: Our friendship is forever

Zelensky's statement to Polish people: Our friendship is forever

17:09 09.11.2022
Stoltenberg impressed by skills acquired by Ukrainian military during several weeks of training in UK

Stoltenberg impressed by skills acquired by Ukrainian military during several weeks of training in UK

12:17 03.11.2022
Poland should increase its role in land transportation of Ukrainian grain – EU Commissioner

Poland should increase its role in land transportation of Ukrainian grain – EU Commissioner

14:50 31.10.2022
Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

12:46 28.10.2022
Ukrainian agrarians ask Poland to build broad-gauge rail track from Ukraine to Gdansk via Lithuania - Ukrainian Agrarian Council

Ukrainian agrarians ask Poland to build broad-gauge rail track from Ukraine to Gdansk via Lithuania - Ukrainian Agrarian Council

18:19 26.10.2022
Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

12:49 26.10.2022
Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

Stoltenberg: No country should help Russia in its aggressive war against Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

Zelensky: Russian missile attack on Poland is blow to common security

Ukrainian FM proposes to convene urgent NATO summit with participation of Ukraine, provide country with F-15, F-16 fighter jets to intercept Russian missiles

Whole world must be fully protected from terrorist Russia – Zelensky

In Lviv, 80% of city without electricity, hot water and heat – Sadovy

LATEST

Rada extends martial law, general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days

IAEA head considers nuclear safety zone around ZNPP real, announces new round of talks

Riviera mall in Odesa preparing to open

Blinken, Kuleba discuss explosion in eastern Poland

Zelensky: Russian missile attack on Poland is blow to common security

By massive shelling of Ukrainian cities amid G20 summit Russia humiliates all leaders supporting 'dialogue' idea with aggressor – Podoliak

In Lviv, 80% of city without electricity, hot water and heat – Sadovy

Zelensky about Russia's Tue attack on infrastructure: Enemy won't get what it wants

Lviv partially de-energized – mayor

Invaders inflicting attacks at Kharkiv – head of Regional Administration

AD
AD
AD
AD