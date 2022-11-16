Stoltenberg: Investigation is ongoing, we wait for results; preliminarily, it is Ukrainian air defense missile fired at Russian one

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says the investigation into the explosions in Poland continues and we need to wait for its results. Preliminary analysis shows it was a Ukrainian air defense missile fired at a Russian ballistic missile.

"Let me be clear, this is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," he said on Wednesday at NATO headquarters after an emergency meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of ambassadors - permanent representatives of the alliance member countries, convened due to the explosion of a missile on the territory of a NATO member, Poland, resulting in the death of two people.