Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:03 05.06.2025

Containers with weapons, ammunition found in Poland intended for Ukraine – media

2 min read

Containers with weapons of unknown origin, which were found in the village of Laszki, Podkarpaciu Voivodeship, were intended for Ukraine, the Portal Obronny (PO) resource reported on Wednesday.

The Polish Ministry of National Defense responded promptly to the find.

"We inform you that the containers with ammunition and weapons found in the settlement of Laszki in Podkarpaciu are NOT the property of the Polish Army. The relevant services are guarding the site and equipment. You should contact the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration (MIA) or the District Prosecutor's Office in Przemyśl on these issues," the Polish Ministry of Defense said in a statement on the X platform.

Instead, spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Security, Jacek Dobrzynski, reported at a press briefing that officers of the Central Investigation Bureau of the Police entered the hangar, in which they found eight containers with weapons and ammunition. The hangar is located on the territory of the civil aviation club in Laszki, that is, not far from the border with Ukraine. The spokesman denied the information that the weapons belonged to the Polish army.

"As he explained, they belonged to a private enterprise that had a concession for the arms trade. Most likely, the weapons were supposed to end up in Ukraine," writes Portal Obronny.

During the press conference, the spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Security said that they were similar to the ones that "former police chief Szymczyk brought from Ukraine and shot at the Main Police Department."

"We are talking about the RGW-90 grenade launcher. Unofficially, they also talk about MANPADS anti-aircraft launchers. The RGW-90 is a modern German disposable 90 mm anti-tank launcher, designed to combat armored vehicles, fortifications and targets in an urban environment. MANPADS, on the other hand, are portable anti-aircraft missile systems designed to destroy air targets at low altitudes, including drones, attack aircraft and helicopters," Portal Obronny explained.

Tags: #weapons #containers #poland

