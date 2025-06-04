Poland’s Sejm to hold no-confidence vote on Tusk government on June 11 – media

Photo: Unsplash

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that next Wednesday, June 11, the Sejm will consider the issue of a vote of confidence in the government, and a vote on this issue will also take place, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) has said.

"Speaker Szymon Gołownia proposed that the vote... take place on Wednesday, June 11," Tusk said.

According to the prime minister, the speeches of ministers and a vote of confidence in the government will take place on the same day.

As reported by the TVN24 channel, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday made a statement on the government's work plans in the context of the transfer of presidential powers to Karol Nawrocki. He said that "the emergency plan in case of difficult coexistence (with the president - IF-U) is ready" and if the newly elected president shows a willingness to cooperate, "it will be a positive surprise, to which the government will respond with complete sincerity."