Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:34 04.06.2025

Poland’s Sejm to hold no-confidence vote on Tusk government on June 11 – media

1 min read
Poland’s Sejm to hold no-confidence vote on Tusk government on June 11 – media
Photo: Unsplash

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that next Wednesday, June 11, the Sejm will consider the issue of a vote of confidence in the government, and a vote on this issue will also take place, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) has said.

"Speaker Szymon Gołownia proposed that the vote... take place on Wednesday, June 11," Tusk said.

According to the prime minister, the speeches of ministers and a vote of confidence in the government will take place on the same day.

As reported by the TVN24 channel, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday made a statement on the government's work plans in the context of the transfer of presidential powers to Karol Nawrocki. He said that "the emergency plan in case of difficult coexistence (with the president - IF-U) is ready" and if the newly elected president shows a willingness to cooperate, "it will be a positive surprise, to which the government will respond with complete sincerity."

Tags: #tusk #poland

MORE ABOUT

20:40 03.06.2025
Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

16:54 23.05.2025
SkyUp Airlines launches flights from two airports in Poland

SkyUp Airlines launches flights from two airports in Poland

10:25 21.05.2025
Tusk: We won’t send Polish troops to Ukraine

Tusk: We won’t send Polish troops to Ukraine

15:42 19.05.2025
Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

Nova Poshta launches customs warehouse in Poland on basis of fulfillment

15:46 16.05.2025
Ukrainian Coal Energy negotiates coal mining operations in Poland with Siltech

Ukrainian Coal Energy negotiates coal mining operations in Poland with Siltech

18:21 13.05.2025
Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

10:00 13.05.2025
Two Ukrainians charged in Poland over arson of Warsaw mall allegedly ordered by Russian intelligence – media

Two Ukrainians charged in Poland over arson of Warsaw mall allegedly ordered by Russian intelligence – media

10:14 12.05.2025
Tusk: World waiting for univocal decision from Putin on unconditional ceasefire

Tusk: World waiting for univocal decision from Putin on unconditional ceasefire

15:58 26.04.2025
Poland launches program for PLZ 250 mln to support business in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

Poland launches program for PLZ 250 mln to support business in Ukraine – Ministry of Economy

16:09 23.04.2025
Ukrainian and Polish Culture Ministers strongly condemn act of vandalism against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland - joint statement

Ukrainian and Polish Culture Ministers strongly condemn act of vandalism against Ukrainian memorial sites in Poland - joint statement

HOT NEWS

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

Zelenskyy: Military prisoner exchange, 500 for 500, expected to take place on Saturday, Sunday

LATEST

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Pistorius: Five more countries plan to join EW Coalition within Ramstein framework

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Mertz discuss security issues, results of meeting in Istanbul

Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

SBU publishes unique footage of Spiderweb special operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft

AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

Rada plans mandating military training for medical students – draft law

AD
AD