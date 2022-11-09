Facts

14:32 09.11.2022

Ukrzaliznytsia makes test trip on new Ukraine-Romania route

2 min read

Ukrzaliznytsia has made the first test trip on the Rakhiv – Dilove – Valea Vișeului section as part of the resumption of the railway communication between Ukraine and Romania, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine reported on Wednesday.

"The opening of the railway passenger service on the border between Ukraine and Romania is expected early December. The comfortable regional train GPKR-3 built in Ukraine will run on the route," Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov quoted by the press service.

According to him, the net travel time from Rakhiv to the Romanian Valea Vișeului is about 40 minutes, excluding customs procedures that will be passed when boarding the train.

According to the report, Ukrzaliznytsia plans to operate two trips a day with the possibility of transferring passengers to trains of the Romanian railway CFR, which run daily from Valea Vișeului to the stations of Sighetu, Cluj and Bucharest.

In addition, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayyem said that on Thursday it is also planned to open the Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus international automobile border crossing point on the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

"Currently, the infrastructure of the customs point and the access road are completely ready," Nayyem said.

Earlier, on August 27, Ukraine built two new railway sections on the border with Romania: Rakhiv - Berlibash - the state border and Teresva - the state border.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia

