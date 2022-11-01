Zelensky holds phone conversations with German Chancellor Scholz, UN Secretary General Gutierres

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had telephone conversations with German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UN Secretary General António Gutierres on Monday.

In a conversation with Scholz, "I thanked him for the provision of the IRIS-T air defense system, informed him about the results achieved by the German system," Zelensky said in a video statement on Monday evening.

"We discussed the possibility of increasing German support for Ukraine, including in the restoration of our infrastructure after terrorist strikes," he said.

In a conversation with the UN Secretary General, "informed him of a new level of escalation due to Russian actions."

Terror against Ukrainian energy facilities, and also against the backdrop of Russia's attempt to exacerbate the global food crisis, is clear evidence that Russia will continue to oppose itself to the entire international community. And if so, then Russia has no place in the UN Security Council and all other international structures," Zelensky said.

"Thanks to both Mr. Scholz and Mr. Guterres for supporting our actions aimed at maintaining the grain export initiative and preventing the deployment of large-scale famine in some regions of the world. It is very important now to prevent this global destabilization that Russia wants. And we can prevent it," the president said.