Facts

14:50 31.10.2022

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

Fragments of downed Russian missile could fall in Moldova, but AFU works on target that flew into Ukraine – speaker

Fragments of a downed Russian missile could indeed fall on the territory of Moldova, but the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine worked on a target that flew into the territory of Ukraine, spokesman for the command of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

"Flying over the territory of Ukraine. A rocket was used against it, and it is obvious that the fragments could still get (not excluded) on the territory of Moldova. But this can already be seen when the local authorities find those rocket fragments that are really there. But the Air Force worked on an air target that flew into the territory of Ukraine," Ignat said on the air of the national telethon on Monday.

He drew attention to the fact that Russia uses the airspace of the sovereign state of Moldova for terrorist attacks on Ukraine. Ihnat said this is another crime that needs to be documented and shown to the Western community.

"This is not the first time they have fired missiles through Moldova at Ukraine, in particular at the west, at the south west. This is not the first time that we have recorded the constant appearance of unmanned aerial vehicles there five to ten kilometers from the Romanian border. That is, an unmanned aerial vehicle of the operational-tactical level in this way also provokes NATO countries. Here, we see the consequences," Ihnat said.

