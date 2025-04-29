Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna believes that statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations between Ukraine and Hungary are unconstructive.

"Today I am on a visit to Budapest for consultations on the rights of national communities. This is not a simple dialogue, but Ukraine is determined to find solutions that will unblock the negotiation process. Therefore, I consider the statements about the possibility of adopting a decision on Moldova (without Ukraine) during my visit to Budapest unconstructive," Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the statement of the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on the possibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova within the framework of the EU accession process.

She also said that a telephone conversation with the European Commissioner is scheduled for Thursday, May 1, where the Deputy Prime Minister plans to raise the aforementioned issue in particular.

Earlier, in an interview with Europa Libera Moldova, the European Commissioner for Enlargement Kos said the EU is considering the possibility of continuing the accession process of Moldova, separating it from Ukraine, against the background of Hungary's resistance to negotiations with Kyiv.

As reported, on April 29, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to hold regular consultations starting May 12 to address all concerns of the Hungarian side and unblock the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.