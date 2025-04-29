Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:56 29.04.2025

Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

2 min read
Statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna believes that statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations between Ukraine and Hungary are unconstructive.

"Today I am on a visit to Budapest for consultations on the rights of national communities. This is not a simple dialogue, but Ukraine is determined to find solutions that will unblock the negotiation process. Therefore, I consider the statements about the possibility of adopting a decision on Moldova (without Ukraine) during my visit to Budapest unconstructive," Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the statement of the European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on the possibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova within the framework of the EU accession process.

She also said that a telephone conversation with the European Commissioner is scheduled for Thursday, May 1, where the Deputy Prime Minister plans to raise the aforementioned issue in particular.

Earlier, in an interview with Europa Libera Moldova, the European Commissioner for Enlargement Kos said the EU is considering the possibility of continuing the accession process of Moldova, separating it from Ukraine, against the background of Hungary's resistance to negotiations with Kyiv.

As reported, on April 29, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to hold regular consultations starting May 12 to address all concerns of the Hungarian side and unblock the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Tags: #negotiations #moldova #stefanishyna

MORE ABOUT

20:59 29.04.2025
Peace negotiations reached impasse, it requires direct contact between Trump and Putin

Peace negotiations reached impasse, it requires direct contact between Trump and Putin

18:33 29.04.2025
Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

20:09 22.04.2025
Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

16:21 19.04.2025
Russia making great efforts to influence results of elections in Moldova, use it against Ukraine – Sandu

Russia making great efforts to influence results of elections in Moldova, use it against Ukraine – Sandu

20:03 15.04.2025
We need to protect Ukraine, make sure Putin never repeats his attempts – NATO Secretary General

We need to protect Ukraine, make sure Putin never repeats his attempts – NATO Secretary General

19:38 14.04.2025
Talks with Bulgaria on equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4 still ongoing amid its initiative to raise agreement price

Talks with Bulgaria on equipment for Khmelnytsky NPP units 3 and 4 still ongoing amid its initiative to raise agreement price

19:17 03.04.2025
Putin expects Trump to force Ukraine to make concessions he wants

Putin expects Trump to force Ukraine to make concessions he wants

19:25 01.04.2025
Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

Mathernová notes importance of involving civil society in negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to EU

20:27 31.03.2025
Moldova plans to use Ukraine's underground storage facilities to create reserve gas reserves

Moldova plans to use Ukraine's underground storage facilities to create reserve gas reserves

18:22 31.03.2025
Stefanishyna to European Commission: We expect decision to open first negotiating cluster to be made as soon as possible

Stefanishyna to European Commission: We expect decision to open first negotiating cluster to be made as soon as possible

HOT NEWS

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

Ukraine, Hungary agree to hold regular consultations from May 12 to unblock negotiation process on EU accession – Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy calls at Three Seas Summit for maintaining pressure on Russia to achieve complete ceasefire

LATEST

Another batch of ammo delivered to Ukraine under contract of Border Guard Service with PHU Lechmar for UAH 23 bln

Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

Yermak: Putin's 'three-day ceasefire' for sake of parade is not about peace

Problem of civilian hostages kidnapped, held by Russia requires increased intl attention, immediate response - Ukrainian MFA on Roschyna's death

Ukraine, Latvia intend to agree on mutual recognition, exchange of national driver's licenses – Cabinet

Kellogg: Truce on May 9 is absurd

Govt approves bill on ratification of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Ukraine, UAE

Russians maintain high activity in Pokrovsk axis – AFU General Staff

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

Russia, Ukraine need to reach agreement as soon as possible, Trump not ready to wait too long – Waltz

AD
AD