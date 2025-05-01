Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:27 01.05.2025

European Commissioner Kos: We reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine, Moldova simultaneously and ASAP

Photo: elements.envato.com

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has announced her support for opening Cluster 1 within the EU accession process with Ukraine and Moldova simultaneously and as soon as possible.

"A productive call with Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna to reiterate our support to opening Cluster 1 with Ukraine and Moldova simultaneously and as soon as possible," Kos said on the X social network.

As reported, in an interview with Europa Libera Moldova, European Commissioner for Enlargement Kos stated that the EU is considering the possibility of continuing the accession process of Moldova, separating it from Ukraine, against the background of Hungary's resistance to negotiations with Kyiv.

Stefanishyna later noted that statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during Ukraine's difficult consultations with Hungary are unconstructive.

Tags: #ukraine #european_commission #moldova #cluster

