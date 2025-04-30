Ukraine, Moldova are stronger together on negotiating path to join EU – Stefanishyna

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna believes that together, Ukraine and Moldova are stronger on the negotiating path to join the European Union.

"We support Moldova, we go hand in hand, and we coordinate at every step, and I am sure that together we adhere to this policy, that together we are stronger. And I think that we all understand that the membership of Ukraine and Moldova in the European Union is not only a return to the origins of the European family, but also regional stability, the security of Ukraine, the security of Moldova. I believe this is the perspective that we always have in mind during the accession process. I hope that we will be able to go through it together, supporting each other, as we did before," Stefanishyna said at a press conference in Moldova on Wednesday, commenting on the idea of ​​separating Ukraine and Moldova in the EU accession negotiations.

The deputy prime minister said everyone is striving for successful enlargement, which is the main priority of this European Commission.

As reported, in an interview with Europa Libera Moldova, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos said the EU is considering the possibility of continuing the accession process of Moldova, separating it from Ukraine, against the background of Hungary's resistance to negotiations with Kyiv.

Later, Stefanishyna said statements about opening negotiations only with Moldova during difficult consultations between Ukraine and Hungary are unconstructive.

In turn, the European Commission avoids answering the question of what exactly is the position regarding the possible separation of the negotiation process for Ukraine's and Moldova's accession to the EU, and indicates that this issue falls within the competence of the EU member states.