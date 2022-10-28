Facts

10:20 28.10.2022

AFU to receive another 20 Warmate attack drones from monobank customers

1 min read
Another 20 attack drones, for which Ukrainians collected UAH 64 million in the summer, will be transferred to the Ukrainian military, Deputy Prime Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on his Telegram page on Thursday.

"Another 20 Warmate attack drones are being sent to the front! In the summer, Oleh Horokhovsky, monobank and UNITED24 collected UAH 64 million for the Drone Army. For these funds, we purchased 40 Warmate kamikaze drones," the minister wrote.

He recalled that half of the Warmate drones had already been sent to the front line last month.

"Each of them is already performing combat missions. Operators mark a point on the map, provide autopilot data for a strike – and the drone independently hits the target. Both lightly armored vehicles and air defense systems, electronic warfare and other critical enemy objects fall under drone strikes," Fedorov stressed.

He added that another 20 Warmate will strengthen the AFU "even today."

Tags: #drones #monobank

