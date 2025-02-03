Latvia to send 100 FPV drones to Ukrainian army – embassy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/UKRinLatvia/posts/pfbid025AK6uMTneXUeSgpf3dHFLTicU6gqN8azoBNdNFabL8ULRfxPKfRiczQVBFegSgJrl?ref=embed_post

Latvia will send 100 Latvian-made FPV drones to Ukraine as part of the Drones for the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] public charity initiative, the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia has announced on Monday.

"The funds for the purchase of the said drones were raised, in particular, during the charity initiative of Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze, who ran the Riga Half Marathon in May 2024, calling on the public to donate for drones, which are in dire need of the Ukrainian military. The project is held in cooperation with the Embassy of Ukraine in Latvia and the Latvian charitable foundation Ziedot.lv and has now raised about EUR 130,000," it said on Facebook.

Under the coordination of the Ukrainian Embassy in Latvia, these drones will be transferred directly to two Ukrainian military units – the 21st Brigade of the AFU and the Liut Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ambassador Anatoliy Kutsevol noted that drones are a really effective way of conducting combat operations. They have come in handy since the first months of the war, allowing the military to destroy enemy armored vehicles and tanks.

"Acquisition of one such drone can destroy enemy military equipment worth millions of dollars. Thus, we will help Ukrainian defenders to defeat the Russian occupiers' manpower and equipment, while supporting the Latvian economy and local drone manufacturers," he said.

The diplomat expressed gratitude to Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braze for supporting this charitable project, as well as to everyone who joined the fundraising to purchase drones for the Ukrainian defenders.