Drones attack Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Territory at night

Unknown unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked Krasnodar and the Afipsky Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Territory on Monday night, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation.

"The Afipsky Oil Refinery is one of the key refineries in Russia, with a capacity of 6.25 million tonnes of oil per year," his Telegram says.

According to Kovalenko, the refinery plays a strategic role for the enemy in providing fuel for military equipment, especially in the southern direction.

"Its location in the Krasnodar Territory makes it an important logistics center for the supply of diesel fuel and aviation kerosene, which are used by the army. That is why the Afipsky refinery is not only an industrial facility, but also an important element of Russia's military infrastructure," Kovalenko explained.