Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 07.02.2025

Zelenskyy notes importance of increasing drone production

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted the importance of increasing drone production and assured that the Ukrainian state will not spare resources on this.

"Drones are the technological basis of modern warfare. Ukrainians should be leaders in this area. And in many ways they already are. Today there was a meeting with the commanders of unmanned systems units. They are the best, and the experience of all our best will be scaled up. These are the people who are writing a new doctrine of technological protection for Ukraine," the president said in an evening address on Friday.

He also reported on the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters that "decisions have been made, drones are being produced and supplied, and the importance of drones should be such that Russian assaults are increasingly excluded."

"The Ukrainian state will not spare resources on this, because this is saving the lives of our people," the president said.

Following the Headquarters, the president said "that the military and the Ministry of Defense are increasing the number of not only signed contracts for the supply of weapons, but also those being implemented. According to the president, "today there were reports on specific types of weapons and equipment, and many of our domestic production."

Tags: #drones #hq #zelenskyy

