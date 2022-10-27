Facts

17:45 27.10.2022

Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky


Rumors about withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson an information attack – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the information disseminated in Russia about a possible withdrawal of the Russian troops from Kherson is "an information operation."

"I don't see them fleeing from Kherson. This is an information attack so that we go there, transfer troops there from other dangerous directions. It was an information operation," he said in an interview with Italian publication Corriere della Sera, published on Thursday.

"They are not ready to leave Kherson. But they know that if we succeed, they will not have the opportunity to leave," Zelensky said.

The head of state called the displacement of the population from Kherson "a theatre".

"Their most trained soldiers are in their places. We see this and do not believe them," the president said.

Tags: #kherson

