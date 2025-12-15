Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:35 15.12.2025

Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

1 min read
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense (the Ramstein format) on Tuesday, December 16.

According to NATO's press service, Rutte will take part in a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will attend a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence," the message reads.

NATO Headquarters does not provide space for media presence.

Earlier, the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format was scheduled for December 3, as announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

