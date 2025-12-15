Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

"On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will attend a virtual meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defence," the message reads.

NATO Headquarters does not provide space for media presence.

Earlier, the 32nd meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format was scheduled for December 3, as announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.