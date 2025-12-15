Interfax-Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner discussed mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit.

“I met with President of the German Bundestag Julia Kloeckner. We discussed mechanisms that would make it possible to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine. We appreciate Germany’s leadership on this issue,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

According to him, the two sides discussed efforts to end the war, establish a dignified peace, and ensure security.

"Thank you to Julia Kloeckner and the entire Bundestag for their support of Ukraine, specifically for allocating EUR 11.5 billion in defense aid next year. This will help our soldiers and the country as a whole defend themselves against Russian aggression," the president emphasized.

