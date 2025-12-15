Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:23 15.12.2025

Language Ombudsman on blocking Russian music: NSDC sanction mechanism is civilized way to interact with streaming services

2 min read
Language Ombudsman on blocking Russian music: NSDC sanction mechanism is civilized way to interact with streaming services
Photo: https://www.facebook.com

State Language Commissioner Olena Ivanovska believes that blocking Russian music on streaming platforms through a decision by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) is a necessary step to protect Ukraine's cultural and information space.

"Russian music, just like movies and TV series, is part of a hybrid war, an element of 'soft power' that works against national security. This is precisely why the National Security and Defense Council's sanction mechanism is a legal, civilized, and understandable way to interact with international streaming platforms. It complies with both Ukrainian law and Ukraine's international obligations," the press service quotes Ivanovska as saying.

According to her, the state is obligated to respond to public demand and proactively protect the Ukrainian cultural space.

"In parallel with restrictive measures, we must systematically support Ukrainian-language music and create conditions for its development and promotion," she noted.

As reported, on February 19, a petition on the Cabinet of Ministers' website calling for blocking Russian-language songs on streaming platforms in Ukraine received the required number of votes for consideration. In response to the petition, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that international law, Ukrainian legislation, and the broadcasting rules of foreign platforms lack legal grounds for banning or restricting music based on language.

Tags: #music #language_ombudsman

