Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:39 15.12.2025

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, who took part in the two-day negotiations with the U.S. delegation in Berlin (Germany) on ending the war in Ukraine, called them constructive and expressed hope for the coordination of positions based on their results by the end of the current day.

"Over the past two days, Ukrainian-US negotiations have been constructive and productive, with real progress achieved. We hope we will reach an agreement that will bring us closer to peace by the end of the day," Umerov said on X on Thursday.

He said the U.S. team led by Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner is working "extremely constructively to help Ukraine find a way to a peace agreement that lasts." "The Ukrainian team is enormously grateful to President Trump and his team for all the efforts they are putting in," Umerov said.

As reported, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on Sunday, December 14, where the first round of talks between the Ukrainian delegation and U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner took place on the same day. The second round was held on Monday.

