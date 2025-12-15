Merz offers Russia truce for Christmas

Photo: https://www.dw.com

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz proposed to Russia to arrange a truce for Christmas.

"Perhaps the Russian government has some shred of humanity left in it and will leave people alone for a few days. This could be the beginning of peace. And perhaps this will be the beginning of constructive, sober negotiations that will lead to lasting peace in Ukraine," Merz said at a press conference in Berlin following Monday's talks.

"Because over the past weeks and months, this war has primarily been destroying civilians, kindergartens, and schools—it's terrorizing the civilian population in Ukraine," Merz said.

"Now everything depends; the ball is in Russia's court," Merz noted.