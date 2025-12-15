General Staff confirms another hit to Astrakhan gas processing plant

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed another hit to the Astrakhan gas processing plant on the night of December 15 in Russia's Astrakhan region.

"In order to reduce the enemy's explosives production capabilities, on the night of December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the enemy's strategic facility - the Astrakhan gas processing plant. The Astrakhan gas processing plant is one of the key enterprises of the Russian oil and gas industry. The plant, in particular, produces up to 3.5 million tonnes of sulfur annually. It is used to manufacture explosives for enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex," the General Staff said on Telegram channel.

The General Staff informs that explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant and a powerful fire broke out.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that on September 22, long-range missiles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Astrakhan gas processing plant (Astrakhan region, Russia). Production areas were damaged, which caused the suspension of part of the production process.

Also, on the night of February 3, 2025, the Volgograd oil refinery and the Astrakhan gas processing plant were hit.