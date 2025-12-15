Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:25 15.12.2025

General Staff confirms another hit to Astrakhan gas processing plant

1 min read

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) confirmed another hit to the Astrakhan gas processing plant on the night of December 15 in Russia's Astrakhan region.

"In order to reduce the enemy's explosives production capabilities, on the night of December 15, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully hit the enemy's strategic facility - the Astrakhan gas processing plant. The Astrakhan gas processing plant is one of the key enterprises of the Russian oil and gas industry. The plant, in particular, produces up to 3.5 million tonnes of sulfur annually. It is used to manufacture explosives for enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex," the General Staff said on Telegram channel.

The General Staff informs that explosions were recorded on the territory of the plant and a powerful fire broke out.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Earlier it was reported that on September 22, long-range missiles of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Astrakhan gas processing plant (Astrakhan region, Russia). Production areas were damaged, which caused the suspension of part of the production process.

Also, on the night of February 3, 2025, the Volgograd oil refinery and the Astrakhan gas processing plant were hit.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:12 11.12.2025
Ukraine destroys 85 enemy air targets overnight, 1 ballistic missile – General Staff

Ukraine destroys 85 enemy air targets overnight, 1 ballistic missile – General Staff

16:52 08.12.2025
AFU General Staff: Greatest number of combat clashes taking place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka axes

AFU General Staff: Greatest number of combat clashes taking place in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka axes

12:25 06.12.2025
Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

Defense forces repel 180 enemy attacks in past 24 hours – General Staff

14:32 04.12.2025
General Staff denies Russian fakes about alleged control over Dobropillia near Hulyaipole

General Staff denies Russian fakes about alleged control over Dobropillia near Hulyaipole

14:10 03.12.2025
General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

General Staff denies information about complete capture of Pokrovsk

09:32 03.12.2025
General Staff reports 201 combat clashes during day

General Staff reports 201 combat clashes during day

09:07 03.12.2025
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers during day - General Staff

Russia loses 1,200 soldiers during day - General Staff

15:34 02.12.2025
Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

Ukraine continues mopping up Russian units on Pokrovsk axis, despite Russian claims

10:48 02.12.2025
General Staff refutes Russian Defense Ministry's false claims about capture of settlements in Donetsk region, significant losses of Ukrainian equipment

General Staff refutes Russian Defense Ministry's false claims about capture of settlements in Donetsk region, significant losses of Ukrainian equipment

14:30 29.11.2025
General Staff records 311 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff records 311 combat clashes in past 24 hours

HOT NEWS

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Merz offers Russia truce for Christmas

LATEST

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

Language Ombudsman on blocking Russian music: NSDC sanction mechanism is civilized way to interact with streaming services

One of first offices for arms exports to be opened in Berlin – Zelenskyy

Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

viv clothing brand Aviatsiya Halychyny opens its first store in London

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

AD
AD