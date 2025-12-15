Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:07 15.12.2025

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that before any steps on the battlefield, a clear understanding of security guarantees is needed.

"We are discussing security guarantees. My signal on security guarantees. Before taking any steps on the battlefield, the military and civilians must clearly understand what the security guarantees will be. Understanding. This is crucial. Since the US is not offering us NATO membership. (…) We are working on Article 5-like format of guarantees. We are now working to have everything written out," the president said at a press conference following the talks in Berlin.

According to the president, there is progress on military details as well, although this is only the first draft. "The issue of monitoring and accountability is part, in my opinion, of security guarantees. Who is monitoring, in what format. And what are the sanctions for violating it," he said.

"The issue of monitoring the ceasefire, accountability for its violation, and presence on the contact line is part of these guarantees and is currently being worked out," the president said.

At the same time, Bloomberg said Zelenskyy proposes to abandon Ukraine's desire to join NATO as part of an agreement to end the war with Russia, it reports.

According to the publication, instead, the Ukrainian president wants to conclude a number of agreements with countries that will be similar to a collective defense pact under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. "That puts the onus on President Donald Trump and European leaders to follow through on their oft-declared support for Ukraine's independence by making hard-nosed commitments to apply military power against any future Russian attack," the article reads.

