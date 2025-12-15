Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
22:06 15.12.2025

Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

2 min read
Kallas on possibility of Ukraine leaving NATO: It’s up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas believes that only Ukrainians can decide what they are willing to sacrifice for peace, but she is convinced that if Ukraine declines NATO membership, it should receive strong security guarantees.

She said this on Monday in Brussels at a press conference following the meeting of the EU Council at the level of foreign ministers.

“I think what Minister Sybiha [Andriy Sybiha – Foreign Minister of Ukraine] , of course, was explaining the difficult position, but also how open they are to the peace negotiations, and they are agreeing to everything to have peace. To illustrate that Russia does not want this peace,” she said.

According to Kallas, the Ukrainian minister did not go into detail about the issue of abandoning NATO membership. “He did not explain this any further. But of course, we know that NATO is enshrined in their constitution. So if they concede into this, then first we need to really - by all Member States and all countries, also Americans - give them very, very strong, tangible security guarantees, not only on paper, but really tangible, like, how many troops on the ground, how much capabilities, because then this is the only thing that really protects them. So, it has to go hand in hand with extremely strong security guarantees. But in the end, it is up to Ukrainians to decide what they are willing to give up to have peace and for Ukrainian people,” she explained her vision.

At the same time, the high representative expressed conviction that in order to have a sustainable, long-term peace in Europe, concessions are needed from Russia. “Putting the pressure on Russia is our policy. We clearly see that they are not in good place. And if our allies would do the same, I think we would be very strong in terms of Russia as well,” Kallas noted.

Tags: #position #ukraine #kallas #nato

MORE ABOUT

21:35 15.12.2025
Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

Rammstein meeting will take place on Tuesday, with Rutte taking part

20:17 15.12.2025
Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

20:07 15.12.2025
Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

19:45 15.12.2025
Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

Kallas: Technology doesn't work properly, no good conversation with Witkoff, Kushner

19:43 15.12.2025
Trump pleased with outcomes of US-Ukraine talks

Trump pleased with outcomes of US-Ukraine talks

16:59 12.12.2025
Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

Turkey ready to host talks between Ukraine and Russia in all formats – Erdogan

10:54 12.12.2025
To end the war, Europe must help Ukraine make difficult choices, particularly regarding territorial matters - Turkish MFA

To end the war, Europe must help Ukraine make difficult choices, particularly regarding territorial matters - Turkish MFA

11:39 11.12.2025
EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

EU ready to isolate Belgium if it does not support loan for Ukraine – media

09:03 10.12.2025
Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

Most Americans support continuing arms supplies to Ukraine, imposing additional economic sanctions on Russia - poll

20:48 09.12.2025
Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

Trump gives Zelenskyy days to respond to peace plan, wants deal 'before Christmas' – Financial Times

HOT NEWS

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

Kallas on 'reparation loan' to Ukraine: Whoever causes damage must pay

Zelenskyy offers alternative to joining NATO in exchange for tough security guarantees

Merz offers Russia truce for Christmas

LATEST

Merz: We’ll ensure that Ukraine survives this winter and is provided with what it needs to recover

Zelenskyy and Bundestag President discuss mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets

Language Ombudsman on blocking Russian music: NSDC sanction mechanism is civilized way to interact with streaming services

One of first offices for arms exports to be opened in Berlin – Zelenskyy

Occupiers' advance in Zaporizhia region almost stopped during week, but continued to grow in Pokrovsk axis – DeepState

Talks with USA are constructive, we hope to reach agreement for bringing peace closer – Umerov

General Staff confirms another hit to Astrakhan gas processing plant

viv clothing brand Aviatsiya Halychyny opens its first store in London

Mertz: We must not repeat mistakes of Minsk, Ukraine needs real security guarantees

Zelenskyy expected to visit the Netherlands on Tuesday

AD
AD