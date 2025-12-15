viv clothing brand Aviatsiya Halychyny opens its first store in London

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Lviv clothing brand Aviatsiya Halychyny, part of the !Fest holding, has opened its first store in central London, the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers reported.

"This adventure lasted several years and turned out to be incredibly difficult. But the most pleasing thing is that we did it on our own, with our own team, and with the help of local friends. This is our greatest achievement — becoming an international company," UCSC quotes the holding's co-owner, Yuriy Nazaruk.

According to the report, the store opened in Soho's entertainment district.

Aviatsiya Halychyny has four production facilities, a cutting shop, and a printing house. The !Fest holding was founded in 2007. It develops a network of creative restaurants, cafés, and shops in Ukraine. Its owners are Andriy Khudo, Yuriy Nazaruk, and Dmytro Herasymov.