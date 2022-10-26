Polish Senate recognizes govt in Russia as terrorist regime

The Senate of the Polish Republic on Wednesday adopted a resolution by 85 votes on recognizing the authorities of the Russian Federation as a terrorist regime.

According to the press service of the Senate, the document "strongly condemns Russian aggression and calls on all countries advocating peace, democracy and human rights to recognize the government of the Russian Federation as a terrorist regime."

In the resolution, the senators also recall that on February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation unleashed "a brutal war with Ukraine, wanting to wipe this sovereign country off the face of the earth and destroy its people."

According to the senators, the heroic defense of independence by the citizens of Ukraine was admired by the whole free world and now Ukraine is the most "important place protecting democracy and freedom."