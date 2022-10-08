Everything illegal must be destroyed – Podoliak about fire on Kerch Strait bridge
Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has commented on the reports about a fire on the bridge across the Kerch Strait, which was illegally constructed by the Russian occupiers.
"Crimea, the bridge, the beginning. Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything related to Russian occupation must be expelled," he said on Twitter on Saturday.