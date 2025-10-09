Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:20 09.10.2025

Over 700 human rights violations recorded in occupied Crimea since start of 2025 – Lubinets

2 min read
Russia-occupied Crimea remains a territory of constant and systematic human rights violations. Every day, its residents are subjected to pressure, intimidation and restrictions on their basic social, economic and cultural rights, and also become victims of persecution, illegal arrests and repressions by the occupying forces, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets has said.

"Both Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars are subject to violations. In particular, according to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, during the nine months of 2025, the following were recorded in the occupied Crimea: 100 detentions; 177 arrests; 239 cases of violation of the right to a fair trial; 25 searches; 108 cases of interrogations, surveys and "conversations"; 57 cases of violation of the right to the highest attainable level of physical and mental health," Lubinets reported on the Telegram channel.

In addition, he added, the UN International Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights recently emphasized that Russia’s armed aggression has caused serious violations of socio-economic and cultural rights in the temporarily occupied territories. The Committee expressed concern about the forced seizure of private property and the eviction of ethnic Ukrainians, called for an investigation into these cases, the return of property or the payment of compensation. It also stressed the need to stop the policy of forced cultural assimilation. "These facts show how serious human rights violations are in the temporarily occupied territories, and emphasize the need for urgent intervention by the international community to protect Ukrainians. Every day of occupation means new crimes and human suffering. Therefore, our duty is to tell the truth, record violations and seek punishment for the aggressor," the Ombudsman said.

