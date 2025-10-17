Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:17 17.10.2025

Ukraine's SOF hit oil depot, Gvardeysky plant's budgetary institution in Crimea

Ukrainian Special operations forces (SOF) units used strike drones to hit a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea on the night of Friday, October 17.

"The result of the successful actions of the Ukrainian SOF is the destruction of the oil depot in the village of Gvardeysky and the FSBI [Federal State Budgetary Institution] of Gvardeysky plant in the village of Karyerne, Saky district," the forces said on the Telegram channel.

Tags: #sof #crimea

