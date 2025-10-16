Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:11 16.10.2025

Ukrainian MFA strongly condemns new wave of repression by Russian invaders against Crimean Tatar people

2 min read
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the latest wave of repression by Russian occupation forces against the Crimean Tatar people.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, on the morning of October 15, Russian occupation security forces conducted mass searches in the homes of Crimean Tatars in several districts of occupied Crimea.

“Among those detained are Esma Nimetullaieva, the wife of political prisoner Remzi Nimetullaiev and a mother of five children, Nasiba Saiidova, a pedagogical college student and kindergarten teacher, as well as Elvira Alieva, and Fevzie Osmanova. Propaganda media are circulating fabricated accusations about a ‘women's cell that promoted the ideas of a world Caliphate,’ attempting to justify the repression and portray peaceful women—mothers, teachers, and students—as ‘terrorists,’" the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry notes that such actions are part of Moscow's systematic offensive against the Crimean Tatar people.

“These persecutions grossly violate the norms of international humanitarian law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, and fundamental human rights. They once again demonstrate the criminal nature of the Russian occupation regime, which resorts to torture, fabricated accusations, and terror against civilian people,” the ministry noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the international community, human rights organizations, and the media to pay special attention to these events, to demand the immediate release of Esma Nimetullaieva, Nasiba Saiidova, Elvira Alieva, and Fevzie Osmanova, as well as all illegally detained citizens of Ukraine.

Tags: #repressions #mfa #crimea

