Facts
17:45 12.12.2025

Ukraine to be ready to hold elections when security, financing, implementation of electoral rights resolved – Podoliak

 Participants in the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine must ensure the resolution of three basic issues for holding elections in Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak said.

"First – security. During the election campaign and voting, missiles and drones should not strike. In my opinion, this can be achieved only by declaring a ceasefire," Podoliak said in Telegram channel.

He called the implementation of electoral rights the second issue. "The fighting continues along the front line, which is more than 1,200 kilometers long. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are taking part in it, and no less live in the front-line zones. How to ensure their right to vote and be elected? The answer: a ceasefire," the President's Office deputy head said.

The third issue, Podoliak called the financing of the elections. "We have millions of displaced people, and this makes the logistics of the election procedures much more complicated and expensive. Finding such colossal funds should not be a problem only for Ukraine," he said.

According to the President's Office deputy head, the participants in the negotiation process must ensure the resolution of three basic issues before Ukraine changes the legislation in order to hold elections during the war. "If answers are found to these three questions, we are ready," Podoliak said.

